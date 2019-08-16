Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIM. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Knott David M grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,985. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

