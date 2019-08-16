Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 687.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 110.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 132.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $2,887,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,940. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

