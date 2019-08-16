Alexander J. Lurie Sells 16,660 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,660 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $288,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,059. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3,055.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

