Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0016 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $518,360.00 and $8,521.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.01301734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00095162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.