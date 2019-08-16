Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.84.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. 45,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,789. Albemarle has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.