Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Aimia traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 172725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aimia in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $385.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

