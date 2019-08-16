Aeron (ARN) Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Aeron has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $958,467.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Tidex. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00266408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01304180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Kuna, Gate.io, IDAX, Tidex, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.