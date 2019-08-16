ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE ADT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. ADT has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.