Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Adomani shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 304,998 shares changing hands.

ADOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adomani in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Adomani had a negative net margin of 64.22% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adomani Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adomani stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Adomani at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adomani Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

