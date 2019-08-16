Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Insider Gideon D. Intrater Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $80,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 3,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $319.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.35. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

