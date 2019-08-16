Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.39%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 439,249 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 229,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 228,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,844 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

