ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $125.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,296,987 coins and its circulating supply is 82,154,976 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

