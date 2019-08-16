Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $21.82 Average PT from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

