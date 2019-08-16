Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

