900 Shares in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 1,174.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.77. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,724. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

