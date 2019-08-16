780,543 Shares in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.27% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $71,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $54,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

