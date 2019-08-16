7,741 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.05. 652,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.72.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

