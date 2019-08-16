6,617 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. 22,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

