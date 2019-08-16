$643.37 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $643.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.79 million and the lowest is $634.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $619.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,857. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $72.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.