640 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cummins stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

