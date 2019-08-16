570 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in AutoZone by 157.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $177,272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 245.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,791,000 after acquiring an additional 127,544 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,069.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 129,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,455 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,086.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,217. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $705.01 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,033.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.37, for a total value of $5,138,370.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,616.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,907 shares of company stock worth $35,293,228. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

