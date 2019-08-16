4,783 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $18,287,115.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,246,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

