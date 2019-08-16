$4.50 EPS Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.81. W W Grainger reported earnings of $4.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $17.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.22 to $18.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.31 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.53.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.22. The company had a trading volume of 274,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,496. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

