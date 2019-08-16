38,643 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 51,946,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,279,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

