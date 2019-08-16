38,643 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 51,946,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,279,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,524 shares of company stock worth $60,911,813 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
