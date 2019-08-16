$381.87 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $381.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $382.84 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

CACC stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.44. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

