$37.87 Million in Sales Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to announce $37.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the highest is $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH reported sales of $33.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full year sales of $147.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.70 million to $150.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $160.30 million, with estimates ranging from $152.29 million to $169.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 3,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,931. The company has a market cap of $499.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 2,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 18,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,922 shares of company stock worth $284,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.