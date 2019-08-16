$339.41 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $339.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $344.20 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $329.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,988. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,702,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,939,000 after buying an additional 198,908 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,630,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,850,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,578,000 after buying an additional 847,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.