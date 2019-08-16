$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 21,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $432.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 18.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

