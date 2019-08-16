325,000 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Purchased by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 9,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,268. The company has a market capitalization of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

