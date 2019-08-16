$3.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.47. FedEx reported earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $14.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $16.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after purchasing an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FedEx by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $156.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,068. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

