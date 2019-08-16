$204.17 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $204.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.23 million to $214.10 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $208.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $848.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $866.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $880.44 million, with estimates ranging from $857.47 million to $903.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRI. Citigroup reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,996.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $161,028.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,694 shares of company stock worth $905,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stoneridge by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

SRI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 115,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

