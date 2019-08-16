$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

In related news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,324. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $201.09 and a twelve month high of $260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

