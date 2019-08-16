$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

In related news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,324. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $201.09 and a twelve month high of $260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.