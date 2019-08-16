1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ) Trading 1.8% Higher

1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $35.22, 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

