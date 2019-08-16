$160.61 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $160.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.43 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $161.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $651.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.11 million to $668.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $770.66 million, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $811.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 642,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,021,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 576,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,539,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after buying an additional 282,381 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

