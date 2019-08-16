$145.41 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $145.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the highest is $146.32 million. RMR Group reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $699.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $700.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.64 million, with estimates ranging from $599.40 million to $599.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. CIBC upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,311. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1,161.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 255.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

