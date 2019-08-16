10,733 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 83.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 383,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $103.19. 62,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

