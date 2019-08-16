10,100 Shares in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFJ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

NFJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,102. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

