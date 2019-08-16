$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.39 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Herc by 115.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 602.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.35. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.