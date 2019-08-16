-$1.19 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.20) and the highest is ($0.81). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($2.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($4.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Novavax by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Novavax by 7,685.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter.

Novavax stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Novavax has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

