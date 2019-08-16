$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Southern reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,594. Southern has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,547 shares of company stock worth $42,411,331 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

