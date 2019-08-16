$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $16,297,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,195,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.06. 265,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

