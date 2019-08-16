$0.84 EPS Expected for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Inc Series C’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Discovery Inc Series C posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery Inc Series C.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $26.12. 207,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

