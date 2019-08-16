$0.75 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 284,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 37.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunoco by 158.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 266,134 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunoco by 314.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

