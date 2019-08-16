-$0.54 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,042. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

