-$0.47 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 736.31%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 41,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $328,581.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 498,059 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,282. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $339.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

