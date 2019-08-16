$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,491. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.