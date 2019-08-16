$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,491. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

