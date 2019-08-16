$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Pan American Silver posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 3,069,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 95,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

