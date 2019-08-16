$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after buying an additional 77,526 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 476,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,721 shares during the period. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 8,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.