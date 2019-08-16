-$0.04 EPS Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.