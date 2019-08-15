zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.00 ($132.56).

Shares of ZO1 stock remained flat at $€110.20 ($128.14) on Thursday. 8,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of €118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $791.48 million and a P/E ratio of -425.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €161.10 ($187.33).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

